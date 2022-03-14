JONESBORO — A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman is in the Craighead County Detention Center after District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge her with first-degree battery and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
Markisha Davis, of the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive, is accused of beating her 1-year-old daughter Saturday morning.
The child’s grandmother told police that when she arrived at the residence that morning she found three children under the age of 3 alone, with the 1-year-old covered in bruises, according to a probable cause affidavit.
“Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the suspect Markisha Davis in the residence along with the 1-year-old child. The child had multiple bruises on her body that covered the face, neck, back, arms, and legs,” the affidavit states. “The child had swelling on her cheeks, eyes and mouth. The was blood coming from the child’s mouth and ears.”
The child was taken by ambulance to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The other children in the residence were uninjured, police said.
Davis was arrested at about 12:39 p.m. Saturday.
Boling set bond for Davis, who refused to leave her cell, at $250,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Orlando Smith, 33, of Vilonia, with parole violation, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and probation violation; $150,000 bond.
Eric Elliott, 38, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Enrique Barber, 28, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of guns and drugs, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and being a felon in possession of a firearm’ $150,000 bond.
Orlando Harper, 52, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Octavius Lloyd, 24, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member and failure to appear; $100,000 bond.
Aubrey Brown, 33, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
Shelly Cherry, 47, of Hardy, with second-degree forgery; $1,500 bond.
Crystal Lamar, 42, of Paragould, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
Shanna Barefield, 31, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery; $1,500 bond.
Delontre Hampton, 29, of Fayetteville, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana and public intoxication; $35,000 bond.
