JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman was given a $35,000 bond Monday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge her with possession of methamphetamine.
Lisa Ann Butler, 36, was arrested following a traffic stop Friday and was found to have 6.1 grams of meth on her.
She is charged with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and improper tail lamps.
Her next court date is July 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Charmaine Hill, 62, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear (FTA); $25,000 bond.
Stephon Johnson, 25, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Thomas Perry, 28, of Batesville, with second-degree battery on a medical technician; $25,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Micheal Houk, 37, of Senath, Mo., with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations; $20,000 bond.
Eric Hardin, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
Trevion Stanley, 21, of Marianna, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $7,500 bond.
Demetrius Harris, 30, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass; $35,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.