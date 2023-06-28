JONESBORO — A Bono woman is being held on a $5,000 bond after a judge found probable cause Monday to charge her with being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Haley Cheramie, 29, was arrested Monday after her vehicle ran out of gas on Interstate 555. A parole search found two methamphetamine pipes and an AR-style rifle and a shotgun in her vehicle.
Special Judge Fred Fitzpatrick told Cheramie that her next court date is July 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fitzpatrick found probable cause to charge:
Carrie Cooper, 49, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; released on a $2,500 bond.
Davis Davis, 39, of Flippin, with felony failure to appear; $3,000 signature bond.
Shaneka Hall, 29, of Forrest City, with felony failure to appear; $2,500 signature bond.
Mark Ruffin, 49, of Bay, with felony failure to appear; $3,000 signature bond.
Rodney Whitlow, 43, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
