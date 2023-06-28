JONESBORO — A Bono woman is being held on a $5,000 bond after a judge found probable cause Monday to charge her with being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Haley Cheramie, 29, was arrested Monday after her vehicle ran out of gas on Interstate 555. A parole search found two methamphetamine pipes and an AR-style rifle and a shotgun in her vehicle.