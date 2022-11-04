JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro woman with first-degree battery in the Wednesday stabbing of a 30-year-old woman.
Dnaysia Larry, 23, of the 90 block of North Rogers Street, is accused of arguing with Jasmine Haskins at a residence, leaving and returning to confront Haskins.
“Larry then grabbed a knife and wrapped a T-shirt around it,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “... Larry stated that she then got out of her vehicle and Haskins came to her and hit her and when she did she stabbed her in the chest twice.”
Larry said that before the stabbing she gave her phone to her cousin who was with her and told her to film whatever happened.
Larry turned herself in at the police station. She told detectives about the recording and allowed them to view it. In it, Larry is recorded as saying to her cousin that she was going to “shank her” before getting out of the vehicle.
Fowler set Larry’s bond at $50,000 and issued a no-contact order between her and the victim. Her next court date is Dec. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Peyton Escue, 20, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery; $10,000 bond and a no-contact order.
Dawn Elkins, 41, of Jonesboro, with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $25,000 cash-only bond.
Reynaldo Meija, 42, of Jonesboro, with first-degree criminal mischief; $1,500 bond.
Leah Long, 32, of Brookland, with interference of custody; $15,000 bond.
Tabitha Young, 35, of Pine Bluff, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Michael Nejdik, 38, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Willie Williams, 37, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Marquize Cody, 28, of Forrest City, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Stephon Aldridge, 26, of Blytheville, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Anthony Horton, 46, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Joseph Milligan, 22, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Chris Atkinson, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $20,000 bond.
Sharlene Cline, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and driving to the left of center; $25,000 bond.
Jeremy Tate, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
