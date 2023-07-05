JONESBORO — A Memphis woman is being held on a $50,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge her with three felonies and one misdemeanor.
Erica Renee Robinson, 36, of the 2500 block of James Road, is charged with unlawful discharging of a firearm from a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated and fictitious tags.
Robinson was arrested Friday night at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and South Patrick Street after police said she was chasing and shooting at a vehicle.
Special Judge Barbara Halsey set Robinson’s next court date at Aug. 25 at the Craighead County Circuit Courthouse.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
Justin Beshiers, 46, of Jonesboro, with parole violation; released on his own recognizance.
Misty Rameriz, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine; $2,500 bond.
Alton Miller, 33, of Paragould, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft by receiving of a firearm and felony tampering with physical evidence; $25,000 bond.
Matthew Shults, 22, of Senath, Mo., with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Rodrigez Ramos, 21, of Kennett, Mo., with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine and felony tampering with evidence; $2,500 bond.
