JONESBORO — A Memphis woman is being held on a $50,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge her with three felonies and one misdemeanor.

Erica Renee Robinson, 36, of the 2500 block of James Road, is charged with unlawful discharging of a firearm from a vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated and fictitious tags.