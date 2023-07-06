JONESBORO — A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that a suspect pointed a gun at her in the 300 block of Scott Street.
The suspect is described as a 17-year-old male.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that a suspect pointed a gun at her in the 300 block of Scott Street.
The suspect is described as a 17-year-old male.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
An 81-year-old Jonesboro resident reported Tuesday afternoon that someone stole money from his wallet in the 200 block of Maple Street while he slept. The amount stolen was $1,180.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that a suspect kicked in her back door and choked her in the 1500 block of Brookhaven Road.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that a motorcycle was stolen from his residence in the 3500 block of Race Street. The 2012 Honda didn’t have a listed value for it.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 1300 block of Falls Street and stole money from his wallet. The amount taken was $200.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that someone entered her residence in the 1600 block of Virginia Drive and stole items. Taken were $400 in cash, an $800 television and $600 in video games.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.