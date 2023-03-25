JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman has had a rough time of it on both sides of the law recently.
Chasitee Shartel Jones, 27, of the 3300 block of Caraway Commons, was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery at her residence. Also arrested was Marcus B. Gibson, 32, homeless. Jones was released on bond from the Craighead County Detention Center.
On Thursday morning at about 11, Jones reported to Jonesboro police that a female suspect had pointed a gun at her at the intersection of South Caraway Road and Phillips Drive. No arrest was made.
On Thursday at about 4 p.m., Jones told Jonesboro police a male suspect pointed at gun at her at her residence. No arrest was made.
In a separate incident, police were called twice to the same residence Thursday morning due to a domestic disturbance.
At 12:18 a.m., police were called to the 3500 block of Galaxy Street about a family disturbance. A 66-year-old woman had suffered a broken middle finger on her left hand and a broken bone in her right arm, according to Jonesboro police.
A 38-year-old Paragould man was arrested on suspicion of second- and third-degree domestic battery, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree interference with emergency communications.
Police were called back to the residence at about 1 a.m. Thursday when a 26-year-old woman said a suspect forced his way into her house and assaulted her. The victim had a bloodied lip, a scratch on the right side of her neck and bruises to her torso.
No further arrest was made.
In another case, a 25-year-old woman told police Thursday night that her 2011 Dodge Caravan was stolen from her workplace, St. Bernards Medical Center, 225 E. Jackson St.
At about 2 a.m. Friday, police found the vehicle parked at CW&L Park, South Culberhouse Street and West Cherry Avenue. They arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl who were sitting in the vehicle.
The youths are being held at the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, interference with a law enforcement officer and obstructing governmental operations.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A foreclosed house in the 200 block of Sartin Lane was broken into Thursday morning and damaged, according to the land manager. The damage was estimated at more than $100,000.
An 80-year-old Jonesboro man said Thursday his caregiver stole money from his bank account. The victim, who lives in the 600 block of West Elm Street, said $4,348.27 was taken.
Two Jonesboro women said Wednesday night a 25-year-old man came into a residence in the 300 block of Melrose Street and assaulted them.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police on Thursday morning that someone entered his vehicle and stole a handgun in the parking lot of St. Bernards Medical Center, 225 E. Jackson St. No value of the gun was listed.
