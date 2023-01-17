JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman was severely injured Saturday afternoon when the bicycle she was riding was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and State Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Carol Mucherson, 38, of the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive, was struck by a vehicle driven by a 62-year-old Bono man, according to the report.
Mucherson was taken by ambulance to NEA Memorial Baptist Hospital for injuries of internal injuries, a compound fracture to her left leg, a broken femur and a laceration to her forehead.
In other JPD reports:
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday afternoon that someone entered her residence in the 300 block of Willow Point Court and stole items. Taken were a PlayStation 5 worth $500, a camera valued at $200, another PlayStation 5 valued at $500 and controllers valued at $50.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday afternoon that someone broke into her residence and attempted to stab victims in the 3600 block of School Street. A 26-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a family of household member, residential burglary third-degree domestic battery and first-degree terroristic threatening. He is being held in lieu of a probable cause hearing on Tuesday.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro man reported that guns and accessories were stolen from his vehicle Saturday afternoon in the 3700 block of Stadium Boulevard. Taken were a a 9 mm Glock with a tactical light and a black Ruger .22-caliber rifle with a scope. The total value of the items taken were $1,450.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 800 block of Parkwood Street and stole tools and lawn equipment. Taken were items totaling more than $2,000.
A 49-year-old Bono man was arrested Friday night at the intersection of Arkansas 141 and East Philadelphia Road following a traffic stop. The suspect is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less that 2 grams.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman was arrested Saturday night following an incident at the 1100 block of Links Circle. She is being held on suspicion of second-degree domestic battery, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of marijuana.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday afternoon that her vehicle was stolen from the 1900 block of Aggie Road. The 2017 Jeep Cherokee was recovered damaged at the 600 block of Melrose Street.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon that a storage container was broken into in the 2100 block of East Johnson Avenue and items were taken. Stolen were clothing and shoes valued at $200.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon her vehicle was entered in the 700 block of Marshall Street and items were taken. Stolen was $500 in cash.
Police arrested at 49-year-old homeless man Friday afternoon after he was found to be driving a stolen truck in the 400 block of Southwest Drive. The 2009 Toyota Tacoma was recovered in good condition, the police report stated.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Friday afternoon after a 29-year-old woman told police he choked and bruised her noise in the 1900 block of East Johnson Avenue. He is being held on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery and first-degree terroristic threatening.
Lamb and Lion Childcare, 3707 S. Caraway Road, reported Thursday night that a credit card was used to make purchases in the amount of $110.
A 69-year-old Bay man told police Friday afternoon that someone withdrew $500 from his account in the 2900 block of East Highland Drive.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 1500 block of Woodfield Street and stole items. Taken were items totaling $565.
Hertz Enterprises, 1903 Grand Ave., reported Thursday morning that someone stole a vehicle. The 2021 Toyota Corolla is valued at $20,567.
Police arrested a 39-year-old Jonesboro man Thursday morning following a parole search of his residence in the 1700 block of Pineview Street. He is being held on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay fines.
