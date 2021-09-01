JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman was sentenced to eight to 15 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to committing a terroristic act in the June 8 shooting in Jonesboro.
Tori Yvonne Cook, 22, admitted to the shooting of Demarco Mitchell, 27, of Memphis, who was shot in the left arm. The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Vine Street, according to Jonesboro police.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
A resident of the neighborhood, Ryan Phillips, said at the time he went outside soon after the shooting and found blood in the road and on a fence between his and his neighbor’s yard. He said police officers found a handgun in the road.
Larry Thomas, 23, of Memphis, also arrested in the shooting, had his case continued Wednesday until November.
In July, Mitchell was charged with committing a terroristic act, theft by receiving a firearm and aggravated assault in a separate case.
Mitchell’s case was continued Friday until November.
