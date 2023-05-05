JONESBORO — A 28-year-old McCrory woman was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a then-14-year-old boy.
Mallory Brooke Manley also received a 10-year suspended imposition of sentence by Circuit Judge Scott Ellington.
A charge of internet stalking of a child was dropped in the negotiated plea deal.
Manley was originally charged with rape.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Bill Brown, on Oct. 20, 2020, the victim’s mother went to the police station and told investigators that Manley had been caught having sex with her 14-year-old son.
“During a forensic interview with the male juvenile, he disclosed that Mallory Manley had sex with him five to six times. The juvenile male stated that his mother was working and she had Manley pick him up from football practice. The juvenile male stated that the first time anything happened Manley laid her hand on his penis over his clothes and he started to touch her breast and she stopped saying it was wrong,” the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit, Manley began to use SnapChat to send nude pictures and videos of herself to the juvenile and requested nudes from him, which he sent to her.
“The juvenile male stated that they would communicate their dates through SnapChat. The juvenile male then stated that his mother had to go on a trip for a week and left him in the care of Manley. The juvenile male stated that during this week they had sex several times.”
As part of the plea, Manley must register as a sex offender.
Her fines and fees amount to $1,975.
Jessica Thomason represented the state in the trial. Manley’s attorney was Hubert Alexander.
