JONESBORO — A 56-year-old Pocahontas woman told Jonesboro police Tuesday that $260 she was refunded from Home Depot ended up being counterfeit bills.
Officer Jacob Chambers wrote in his report, “On (Tuesday) I was contacted by (the victim) at the desk in reference to counterfeit money she received at 711 E. Parker Road)
“... (the victim) stated that on (Feb. 6) she was given a refund for some items she returned at 711 E. Parker Road ..., and the money she was given was fake.”
The woman told police she didn’t know the money was counterfeit until she went to a gas station on Monday and was told by the clerk that the money was fake.
The victim said she discovered she had 13 phony $20 bills from the refund.
She went to the Pocahontas Police Department and was told to file a report with Jonesboro police.
Chambers noted that all of the bills had the same serial number on them.
The counterfeit money was logged into evidence.
In a separate report, a 37-year-old Jonesboro woman reported early Monday that someone fired multiple gunshots into her apartment in the 2400 block of High Street.
The woman said several children and adults were in the apartment at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.
Police found multiple shell casings outside of the apartment.
In other police reports:
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday night that someone entered his vehicle in the 3800 block of Saddlecrest Drive and stole handguns and other items. Taken were two 9 mm Glocks with a value of $1,275 and an Apple watch.
A 49-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday afternoon that someone entered his residence in the 200 block of Rogers Street through an unlocked window and stole a handgun and other items. The .380-caliber Glock is valued at $450. A television, laptop computer and other items were stolen.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday evening that someone entered his vehicle in the 5200 block of Highland Park Circle and stole a handgun and other items. Taken were a 9 mm Ruger valued at $300 and four gun magazines.
The manager at Kum & Go, 3920 Southwest Drive, told police Sunday morning that an employee was scammed in a phone call of $4,666 of the company’s money.
A 245-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday night that four suspects forced their way into her residence in the 300 block of Melrose Street and stole $1,900 in cash. A 15-year-old boy was arrested.
A 19-year-old Memphis woman reported Monday night that her car was stolen at the intersection of Race Street and South Caraway Road. The 2012 Audi Q5 is valued at $40,000.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that someone entered his garage in the 800 block of Brownwood Circle and stole tools with a total value of $850.
Anchor Packaging, 4401 Sarah St., reported Monday afternoon that someone broke onto its property and stole propane tanks. The tanks are valued at $500. Damage is estimated at $350.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone broke into his residence being renovated in the 3900 block of Willow Road and stole tools. The total value of items taken is $520.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday that her boyfriend physically assaulted her, choking her until she was unconscious in the 800 block of North Madison Street. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment for her injuries.
A 14-year-old Jonesboro boy told police Tuesday morning that an Amazon package was stolen from his residence at an undisclosed location. The gaming material is valued at $457.25.
The manager of Courtyard Hotel, 4811 E. Johnson Ave., reported Tuesday morning that an industrial paint sprayer was stolen from a storage area. The sprayer is valued at $2,779.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that her vehicle was stolen from the 3400 block of Derby Drive and set on fire. The 2010 Ford Taurus had an estimated value of $10,000.
