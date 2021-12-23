JONESBORO — A 76-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday that someone created a bank account in her name and stolen $75,490.66 from her, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The woman said she was a resident of a facility at the time of the theft and was unaware of it.
In other JPD reports:
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone broke into his vehicle Thursday morning and stole items in the 1800 block of Magnolia Road. Taken were a .22-caliber Ruger rifle valued at $250 and $6,000 in foreign currency investments.
UPS, 2921 Industrial Drive, told police Wednesday night that an employee stole items from packages at its site. Taken were two Iphones, assorted jewelry and two unknown Amazon packages with a total value of $1,900.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone burglarized his residence Wednesday in the 2900 block of Sierra Court. Stolen was $5,000 in cash.
Police arrested Charles Michael Cooper, 62, and Trina Honeycutt, 52, both of Jonesboro, on Wednesday night at Walmart, 1815 E. Highland Drive, on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing and driving on a suspended license.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his debit card was used fraudulently to withdraw $6,888 from his bank account Wednesday.
A 52-year-old Columbia, Mo., man reported that someone entered his hotel room Wednesday in the 3000 block of South Caraway Road and stole several items. Taken were clothing, keys, a glucose meter and hot plate with a total value of $1,050.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone burglarized her residence Wednesday morning in the 300 block of Gordon Street. Stolen were a flat-screen television and a PlayStation 4 with a total value of $500.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that his residence was broken into in the 2400 block of Forest Home Road. Taken were a wedding ring, a 9 mm Ruger handgun and cash with a total value of $970.
