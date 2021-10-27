JONESBORO — A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman told Jonesboro police that four armed suspects forced their way into her residence and stole items Tuesday in the 3700 block of Stadium Boulevard.
The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m., according to a police report.
Stolen were a PlayStation 5, valued at $500; three 27-inch flatscreen television, valued at $200 each; and a 42-inch flatscreen television, valued at $300. The victim said the suspects caused $500 in damage to the residence.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Police arrested Joseph Brock, 30, of 322 N. Third St., on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of East Allen Avenue and Miller Street. Brock is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine and an out-of-town warrant.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman told police a woman assaulted her with a gun Tuesday morning. A location of the incident wasn’t released by police.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man reported a burglary to his residence Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Overhill Road. Stolen were a Metabo Chopsaw, valued at $200, and a Horton crossbow, valued at $200. The victim reported damage of $200 to a door frame and door.
