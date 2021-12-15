JONESBORO — A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman told police early Wednesday that her boyfriend assaulted her with a firearm and would not allow her to leave her residence in the 1700 block of Irby Street.
The suspect, a 33-year-old man, could face charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery, first-degree kidnapping or false imprisonment and second-degree interference with emergency communication.
No arrest had been made as of Wednesday.
In another case, Jonesboro police arrested Justin McQuay, 58, of 200 W. Forrest St., on Monday.
McQuay, a registered sex offender, reportedly was not living at his registered address.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Living Word Kingdom Church, 302 Steele Ave., reported a break-in early Wednesday morning. A window was used to gain entry. No items were reported stolen.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday night that his 35-year-old wife was sending him threatening messages in the 3300 block of Meador Road. The woman could face charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and violation of a protection order.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her 2017 Kia Soul was stolen late Tuesday from where it was parked near the intersection of Baker Street and Cate Avenue.
