JONESBORO — A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that her 31-year-old boyfriend physically assaulted her Monday at about 9 p.m., according to a Jonesboro police report.
The attack was in the 1700 block of West Nettleton Ave.
If arrested, the suspect could face third-degree domestic battering, second offense, police said.
In other police reports:
A Jonesboro man was arrested at about 4:20 p.m. Monday after riding his bicycle into oncoming traffic on Bridge Street. Police found a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine on Carlos Brown, 34, of 216 Drake St., who was arrested. Brown also was in possession of marijuana, police said.
An Illinois man filed a report to police that his Honda four-wheeler was stolen from the bed of his truck between July 9-23 at 3314 S. Stadium Blvd.
