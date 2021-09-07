JONESBORO — A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Monday evening that she was raped in a bank parking lot and then taken to Batesville where she was raped again, according to a Jonesboro police report.
In another report, Jonesboro police were called to 1600 Links Circle at about 3:42 a.m. Sunday after reports of multiple gunshots striking vehicles at an apartment complex.
Four vehicles were struck, police said.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.
In other JPD reports:
A 19-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that she was assaulted by a 20-year-old man Sunday morning at her residence in the 300 block of Garden Manor Drive in Jonesboro.
A 26-year-old woman reported that multiple windows of her vehicle were broken out Sunday morning in the 1600 block of Links Circle.
A 57-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that a 61-year-old man came into her residence with a metal baseball bat and threatened to kill her Saturday night in the 200 block of Cedar Street. She said he swung the bat and hit pictures on the wall.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her ex-husband threatened her with a firearm when she dropped off their children to see him.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that someone kicked in her back door and stole jewelry Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of Alpine Street. The jewelry was valued at $750.
Police arrested Michaleah Clements, 42, of 1786 Craighead Road 318, and Christopher Barber, 40, of 413 W. Forrest St., Saturday afternoon on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The arrests were made after a traffic stop at the intersection of North Culberhouse and Burke streets.
Police arrested Alazeon Otey, 20, of 154 Westwood, West Helena, and Deamonte Oliver, 21, of 121 Nodaway Place, West Helena, on Saturday night on suspicion of simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, probation violation, possession of an open container with alcohol. The two were arrested following a traffic stop on Phillips Drive. A scale and more than $3,000 were in their possession, police said.
A 17-year-old male reported that he was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night. Police didn’t release the location of the armed robbery.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her residence was burglarized Saturday in the 800 block of Vine Street. Stolen was a laptop computer valued at $200.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man told police his Honda motorcycle was stolen Monday from the carport next to his apartment in the 1300 block of Flint Street. The value of the motorcycle is estimated at $8,000.
Eric George, 41, of 902 Belt St., was arrested early Monday on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of third-degree domestic battery, interference with a law enforcement officer and criminal trespass after police said he threatened to kill a woman and man at his home. Police said he physically assaulted the man who had bruising to his face.
Jimmy D. Lowe, 60, of 408 N. Sixth St., Paragould, and Terry Lynn Hill, 43, also of 408 N. Sixth St., Paragould, were arrested early Monday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule III drug less than 2 grams and a felony warrant. The two were arrested at East Nettleton Avenue and Marketplace Drive.
Kiara Seay, 20, of 2938 Kenneth St., Memphis, was arrested Monday morning at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Miller Street on suspicion of theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000. Police said she was driving a stolen 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro woman told police a suspect threatened her with a hammer and struck her with his fist Sunday evening in the 3900 block of Griffin Street. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, was not arrested, according to a police report.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his business was broken into on Sunday in the 2300 block of South Culberhouse Street. A glass front door was broken, valued at $500, and a chainsaw was stolen. Its value was listed at $500.
Police arrested Andrew Kramer, 28, 35 Alicante, Hot Springs Nation, early Saturday morning in the 3300 block of Harrisburg Road on suspicion of second-degree battery, third-degree domestic battery and public intoxication after a report of an unwanted person.
A 50-year-old homeless man was struck by a vehicle that left the scene at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday at 115 State Street. Police have no suspects.
Earnest Brown, 47, of 505 Marshall St., was arrested Friday night at 4208 Chieftain Lane on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
John Ellis Sanders, 35, of 517 Melrose St., was arrested Friday night at the intersection of Cedar Height and Russell drives on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Dimitri Dudley, 28, of 1702 Poplar Bluff, Mo., was arrested early Saturday in the 200 block of South Church Street on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree assault on a family or household member, first-degree kidnapping or false imprisonment, first-degree interference with emergency communication and public intoxication. Police said he held a female down and choked her until she was unconscious.
Kylan Dodson, 18, of 3700 Kristi Lake Road, and Robyn Marshall, 20, of the same address, were arrested early Saturday in the 10300 block of Willow Creek Road on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening after a witness said Marshall drove Dodson to the address to fight the victim. The suspect sent a photo showing him with an AR-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.