JONESBORO — A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police that she was raped while she was sleeping early Friday. The location of the assault wasn’t released by the Jonesboro Police Department.
The suspect is listed as a 30-year-old man.
In a separate incident, a 43-year-old Jonesboro woman told police a man attempted to grab a 15-year-old girl Thursday evening in the 2100 block of Manchester Drive.
The suspect is described as a white male, 28-33 years old, 6-foot tall, weighing 200 pounds with a full beard.
The girl fled the scene, a police report said.
In other JPD cases:
Police arrested Jaylon Stewart. 23, of 1813 Brookhaven Road, on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of East Roseclair and North Bridge streets after a victim said Stewart stole a back pack. Stewart is being held on simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of $1,000 or less.
Walmart, 1815, E. Highland Drive, reported that a suspect or suspects broke into a jewelry display at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday and stole rings and other jewelry valued at a total of $6,918.
An 18-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that someone who knows her and her friends threatened to shoot them Thursday afternoon in the 3100 block of Sistine Chapel Circle. The suspect could be charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, according to a police report.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone broke into his vehicle Thursday in the 2600 block of Galaway Cove. Stolen were a .40-caliber Glock handgun and an iPhone 8 with a total value of $900.
