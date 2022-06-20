JONESBORO — A 31-year-old woman told police she was raped early Monday morning after the suspect hit her with an object and assaulted her, according to Jonesboro police.
The woman was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment.
In other JPD reports:
The district manager for Chuck E Cheese’s, 3400 E. Highland Drive, told police Saturday afternoon someone stole $5,000 from the restaurant over the past six months.
Police arrested Kenneth Arbiepaul Turner, 45, of the 1000 block of North Main Street, on Saturday morning at his residence. He is accused of twisting a 9-year-old girl’s finger and threatening to kill her.
He is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond on charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.