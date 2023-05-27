JONESBORO — A 20-year-old woman told Jonesboro police Thursday night that a 27-year-old man dragged her to a vehicle and raped her.
The victim told police she was at an apartment drinking with friends when the incident occurred. She told police she went to NEA Memorial Baptist Hospital to have a rape kit done and turned over the garments she was wearing at the time to be logged into evidence.
No arrest had been made as of Friday afternoon.
In a separate report, a 67-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon that she was scammed out of money at her residence in the 4300 block of Hallie Cove by someone claiming to be with Apple Support.
She bought pre-paid gift cards totaling $1,499.99 at the direction of the suspect.
On Friday morning, Meadows Construction reported damage to equipment in a separate incident.
The company reported that someone threw rocks through the windows of a Cat front loader in the 1000 block of Canera Drive. The damage is estimated at $6,000.
A 46-year-old Lake City man reported Thursday afternoon to Craighead County sheriff’s deputies that his vehicle was stolen from the 7500 block of Arkansas 151 in Lake City. The 2021 Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle is valued at $22,000.
An 85-year-old Lake City man told deputies Thursday morning that a trailer was stolen from his residence in the 7100 block of Arkansas 151 in Lake City. The 16-foot trailer is valued at $3,500.
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman said Friday morning someone entered her vehicle in the 800 block of North Patrick Street and stole debit, credit and Social Security cards. Prescription drugs with a total value of $950 were also taken.
Aspen Dental reported Thursday morning that someone stole a deposit bag from a drop box at 2400 E. Highland Drive. The bag contained $600.
