JONESBORO — A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday morning that someone fired a gunshot at her residence in the 3700 block of South Caraway Road.
The bullet shattered a window at the residence, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 10:08 pm
JONESBORO — A 39-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday morning that someone fired a gunshot at her residence in the 3700 block of South Caraway Road.
The bullet shattered a window at the residence, according to a Jonesboro police report.
A suspect is described as a 29-year-old woman.
Police found a spent slug and a partial copper jacket at the scene.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 59-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that someone set fire to his van in the 4300 block of Aggie Road. The van is valued at $20,000 and tools that were inside are valued at $5,000.
A 75-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday afternoon that someone stole her identity in the 1800 block of Latourette Drive and transferred her Social Security check to their account. The check was for $1,499.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman said Thursday night a man tried to enter her residence in the 1000 block of Markle Street. The suspect is described as a 45-year-old man who is 6-foot tall and weighs 220 pounds.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday night that someone stole her bank card information in the 3400 block of Sun Avenue and charged $310.69 for two DoorDash purchases from Domino’s pizza.
