JONESBORO — A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman said a white sport utility vehicle struck her Dodge Journey and left the scene of the accident on Tuesday.
The accident occurred when the woman was turning from Howard Street onto Johnson Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.
The woman was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment.
In other incidents, JPD reported:
A 23-year-old woman was reportedly raped between Saturday and Tuesday, according to police. The victim was treated at the Helena Regional Medical Center, where personnel contacted the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office. The victim said the rape occurred in Jonesboro, so the sheriff’s office contacted Jonesboro police, which opened an investigation. The report lists a 23-year-old man as a suspect.
The owner of Joe’s RV, 215 Harry Drive in Bono, said six catalytic converted were stolen from his vehicles Tuesday. He estimated the value at $2,500.
A woman reported a burglary at her residence Tuesday in the 800 block of Creath Avenue. Stolen were a BB gun, makeup and handbags.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman said her residence in the 500 block of Miller Street was broken into Tuesday and a laptop computer was stolen.
A Jonesboro man reported that his vehicle was broken into Tuesday in the 3300 block of St. Andrews Cove and $340 in cash was stolen.
A woman reported to police that her vehicle was broken into Tuesday in the 900 block of Markle Street. She said $150 was taken.
