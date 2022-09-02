JONESBORO — A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police Wednesday afternoon that her gun was missing from underneath the driver’s seat of her vehicle in the 5800 block of Newcastle Drive.
She told police she just noticed that it was missing and didn’t know when it was taken. The .45-caliber Glock is valued at $800.
A 68-year-old Jonesboro man told a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy Wednesday afternoon that someone had stolen fuel out of two of his tanks in a field off of Craighead Road 683. The 1,200 gallons of fuel is valued at $7,000.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday morning that someone drove off in his vehicle which he had left running outside of his residence in the 4800 block of Samantha Avenue. The 2010 Volkswagen Passat is valued at $8,000.
An 11-year-old Fox Meadow student was arrested Wednesday afternoon after she struck an assistant principal who was trying to intervene in a fight between her and another student at 2309 Fox Meadow Lane. The school official suffered minor injuries. The student is being held on suspicion of second-degree battery which injures a teacher or school official and disorderly conduct.
A 69-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday that two mountain bicycles were stolen from her yard in the 300 block of Mallory Court. The total value of the bicycles is listed at $1,250.
A business told police Wednesday morning that someone attempted to cash a fraudulent check using the business’ information at Arvest Bank. The check was made out for $29,000.50. The business is located in the 3100 block of Nestle Road.
A 37-year-old worker for a home construction company told police Wednesday morning that one of its trailers was stolen from the 4900 block of East Nettleton Avenue. The trailer is valued at $6,500.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday morning that belongings were stolen from his hotel room and vehicle in the 2300 block of South Caraway Road. Taken were credit and debit cards and an iPhone.
