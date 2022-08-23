JONESBORO — A 19-year-old woman reported a rape Monday afternoon after police were sent to St. Bernards Medical Center about a sexual assault that had already occurred, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The victim told police the suspect had sex with her after she had told him “no,” the report said.
The suspect is described as a 22-year-old man.
In a separate case, police arrested three people early Tuesday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Fox Road and Stadium Boulevard.
Andrew Riley, 20, of the 900 block of Garden Parkway, Drake Shempert, 19, of the 700 block of Craighead Road 620, and Megan Ann Kibler, 18, also of the 900 block of Garden Parkway, were arrested.
Shempert is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine. Riley and Kibler are being held on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 4 ounces.
The manager of the Exxon, 2920 E. Highland Drive, told police Monday afternoon that someone paid for lottery tickets and a new pipe with a counterfeit $100 bill. The suspect could be charged with first-degree forgery and lottery fraud – both felonies – a misdemeanor theft of $1,000 or less.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that her vehicle was stolen in the 500 block of North Culberhouse Street. The 2006 Nissan Maxima is valued at $2,500. A 34-year-old man is listed as a suspect.
