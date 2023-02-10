JONESBORO — A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that she was raped in an undisclosed location, according to a Jonesboro police report.
An officer logged a sexual assault kit from St. Bernards Medical Center into evidence at the police station.
The suspect is described as as a 29-year-old African-American male, 6-foot, 5-inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds with short hair and a full beard.
The owner of Zazohu Hibachi, 1712, S. Caraway Road, told police Wednesday afternoon that someone entered the restaurant after hours and stole two cash registers and a tip jar. The total value of the items is $406.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police Wednesday morning that someone stole her vehicle from the 1100 block of Creath Avenue. The Chevrolet Impala is valued at $10,000.
