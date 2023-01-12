JONESBORO — An 18-year-old woman told Jonesboro police Tuesday afternoon that she was raped at work, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The report, which doesn’t list an address for the assault, said a 17-year-old boy is a suspect. The report said the suspect is an ex-boyfriend of the victim.
The incident was reported by a 59-year-old man.
No other information was released.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday afternoon that someone poured salt into his gas tank, damaging his engine, in the 900 block of Locust Street. A mechanic who inspected the vehicle said damage could well exceed $1,000.
A store security worker at Walmart, 1911 W. Parker Road, said two suspects broke into a display Tuesday afternoon and stole seven Apple watches. The total value of the watches in $1,500.
A 54-year-old Henderson, Tenn., woman reported to Jonesboro police Tuesday morning that someone stole items from her back pack from her job at St. Bernards Medical Center and stole $60 in cash and debit cards.
A 29-year-old Brookland man reported to Jonesboro police Wednesday morning that someone broke into a gated area of Quality Farm Supply, 2933 Industrial Drive, stole a vehicle and damaged another. The total amount of damage and the theft is listed at $226,500.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that someone entered her residence in the 1300 block of Santa Fe Circle and stole several cameras and cut internet wires. The total of the thefts and damage is listed at $340.
Jeffery Higgins, owner of Pro Storage, 871 Craighead Road 712, told sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon that someone broke into one of his storage units and took golf clubs valued at $2,100.
