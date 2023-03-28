JONESBORO — A 35-year-old woman reported Saturday night that she was drugged and raped, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
The woman said the assault occurred Friday night.
The suspect is listed as a 29-year-old white man, 6-foot tall, weighing 175 pounds with red hair and black eyes.
The victim said the suspect also stole $500 worth of medications from her.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday morning that her vehicle was entered and items stolen in the 2400 block of Boydston Street. Taken were a MacBook Pro valued at $2,000, a dog car seat valued at $25, a $200 purse and other items.
The manager of MHC Kenworth, 4324 Access Road, said Friday morning that he received a hot check of purchases worth $3,346.10.
Textbook Brokers, 2106 E. Johnson Ave., reported Friday morning the theft of a GMC truck valued at $32,000.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday night that he was stabbed in the upper arm during a domestic dispute in the 2600 block of North Church Street. A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree battery.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday night that someone entered her residence and destroyed two televisions in the 100 block of Leggett Street. The televisions were valued at $300 apiece.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man said early Saturday morning that he was struck on his head with a pistol by his 29-year-old roommate in the 100 block of Rogers Street. No arrest was made.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday morning that her vehicle was broken into in the 800 block of Caraway Street and two computers belonging to the Westside School District with a total value of $300 were stolen along with $460 in cash.
