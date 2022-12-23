JONESBORO — A 47-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday that a man who she bonded out of jail raped her at her residence.
The woman told officers that after she bonded him out of jail he was at her house with his children. She said the suspect took her into the bathroom and when she told him “no” he stuck a rag into her mouth and raped her.
She told officers that she believes the rape occurred the same day that she bonded him out, but she couldn’t tell officers the exact date.
When asked if she needed medical attention about the incident she declined and stated she just wanted the suspect to stay away from her residence.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he tried to cash a fraudulent check and police found methamphetamine on him in the 2400 block of East Highland Drive. The check he attempted to cash was for $1,500. Police found 0.75 gram of meth on him.
Police arrested an 18-year-old man and three juveniles Thursday morning after a report of suspects breaking into vehicles at a car dealership in the 4500 block of Stadium Boulevard. The other arrestees were 17, 15 and 13 years old, police said.
A 48-year-old employee of Pizza Inn, 1208 S. Caraway Road, told police someone entered her vehicle while she was at work and stole her purse.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 900 block of Cartwright Street and stole her purse. The purse contained diamond rings valued at $10,000, a $100 bill and debit and credit cards.
A 78-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone broke into her residence in the 1300 block of Olive Street and stole items. Taken were silverware valued at $700, two Elvis scrapbooks valued at $750, two handbags valued at $1,200, two college diplomas valued at $50 and four scrapbooks valued at $100.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man who lives in the 1800 block of East Parker Road said someone attempted to cash a fraudulent check in the amount of $900 from his account.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro woman told sheriff’s deputies that someone entered her residence in the 100 block of Craighead Road 131 on Tuesday afternoon and stole items. Taken were a diamond ring valued at $2,000, diamond earrings valued at $1,140, a laptop computer valued at $150, another laptop valued at $300, a battery jump pack valued at $100 and miscellaneous clothes and boots valued at $425.
