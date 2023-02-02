JONESBORO — A 22-year-old woman told police Tuesday morning that she was raped by a 23-year-old man between Jan. 22 and Tuesday, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The report didn’t list a location or those involved with the crime.
In a separate police report, the manager of Hertz, 1903 Grant Ave., told police Tuesday morning that a vehicle that was rented had not been returned to the business.
The vehicle was rented on Jan. 24.
