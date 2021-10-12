JONESBORO — A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police that a woman in another vehicle pointed a handgun at her and two others in her vehicle on Monday afternoon in a road rage incident.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Richardson Drive and Rook Road.
In a separate incident, a 43-year-old Jonesboro woman told police a man kicked in a window, pulled out a knife and threatened her and a 21-year-old man Monday afternoon. The suspect stole a cell phone, a driver’s license and a debit card. The incident occurred in the 600 block of East Oak Avenue.
In other police reports:
A suspect passed three counterfeit $20 bills at three locations Monday night. Workers at Dairy Queen, 4100 E. Johnson Ave., Arby’s, 4112 E. Johnson Ave., and Smoothie King, 2215 E. Johnson Ave., took the fake bills, according to Jonesboro police.
Jonesboro police arrested Greg Prunty, 53, of 803 Logan St., on Monday afternoon at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and North Drake Street, police said. Prunty is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams.
A 28-year-old employee of Abilities Unlimited had a debit card stolen from him Monday morning at 2725 N. Church St., police said. The suspect is described as a 55-year-old man.
A 37-year-old man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Monday that someone broke into his vehicle and stole a pistol and three credit or debit cards. About $3,371 was charged to the cards.
