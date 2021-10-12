JONESBORO — A 29-year-old woman reported to Jonesboro police Sunday that she was forced upon a bed and a 21-year-old man forcibly performed oral sex on her.
The victim was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment.
In other JPD reports:
A car was destroyed by arson and two other vehicles were damaged Monday morning in the 400 block of Bridge Street. A Buick Le Sabre was totaled, police said, and a Ford Fusion and Honda Accord were damaged at the scene.
A 53-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone pressed an object to his head and stole his cigarettes and smashed his cell photo Sunday morning in the 400 block of Labaume Street.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her boyfriend pointed a gun at her and stole her Hyundai Sonata early Sunday morning in the 2900 block of South Culberhouse Street.
A 41-year-old man told police a 32-year-old man pointed a gun at him and struck him with the gun’s barrel early Sunday morning in the 1600 block of West Matthews Avenue.
A 25-year-old Jonesboro man said his back pack containing a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun was stolen Saturday night while he was inside a store in the 200 block of East Johnson Avenue.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her boyfriend physically assaulted her Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of West Oak Avenue. The police report said she suffered a possible broken arm.
Three boys, 13, 14 and 15 years old, were arrested Thursday night on suspicion of stealing a vehicle with a firearm inside in the 2500 block of Johnson Avenue.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro woman told police a camera was stolen during a burglary Thursday night in the 2200 block of Conrad Drive. The value of the camera was listed as $500.
