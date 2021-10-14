JONESBORO — A 46-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police that her vehicle was stolen Wednesday morning in the 600 block of Cate Avenue, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo, is valued at $4,000.
In other police reports:
Jonesboro police arrested Erica Griffin, 40, of 3516 Race St., was arrested Wednesday night after someone told police a woman was walking back and forth in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Red Wolf Boulevard. Griffin was being held Thursday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 gram and obstructing governmental operations.
Jonesboro police arrested Michael Shields, 32, of 711 Meadowbrook St., on Wednesday night after Shields’ girlfriend told police he had kicked her at the Dollar General on Gee Street, according to a Jonesboro police report. Shields was being held Thursday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor assault on a family of household member.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police that she was scammed out of $1,200. She said it was someone on eBay.
Kidd Construction reported Wednesday afternoon the theft of two heating and air-conditioning unit in the 1900 block of Durango Cove. The units are valued at $5,000.
A manager at Food Smart, 1000 Gee St., told police Wednesday afternoon that someone set a vending machine on fire. The machine was valued at $3,000.
A 24-year-old Lake City woman told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday evening that someone stole her 2005 Dodge Durango in the 2700 block of Arkansas 135 in Lake City. The vehicle is valued at $7,000.
