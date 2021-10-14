JONESBORO — A 47-year-old woman said she was robbed at gunpoint outside of her parents’ house Wednesday night in the 1400 block of Twin Oaks Avenue.
The victim said she drove to her parents’ house and pulled into the driveway, according to a Jonesboro police report. She said someone knocked on the driver’s side window and began yelling at her to open the door.
“She said she was shocked and confused and did not realize what was happening,” the report stated.
She said a man in a T-shirt opened the door and demanded that she get out. She said the man was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and was pointing it at her as he yanked her out of the car, the report said.
She turned off the car, and he told her to turn it back on.
When she got out of the car, she was holding her purse. The suspect grabbed the purse from her, got into the car and drove off.
She said she ran to a nearby tree and hid until police could be called, the report said.
Her vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Murano, is valued at $20,000.
Her Apple Iphone 10 is valued at $800.
In a separate case, a 47-year-old Jonesboro man and 44-year-old Jonesboro woman told police early Thursday that four teens ranging from ages 14-18 shot at their residence and kicked in the door.
Police responded to a call at 12:25 a.m. on Pineview Street.
The teens could face charges of aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary and fleeing.
No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.
