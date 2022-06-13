JONESBORO — A 54-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday night that she was robbed at gunpoint of her vehicle in the 3700 block of East Parker Road.
The 2012 GMC Arcadia was later recovered at 2609 Southwest Square.
In other JPD reports:
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone forced their way into her home and stole items in the 500 block of State Street. Taken were jewelry, a television and other electronic devices valued at a total of $815.
An employee of Tommy’s Express Car Wash told police Friday afternoon someone stole a money bag from the business at 1821 S. Caraway Road. The bag contained between $700-800.
Greenway Equipment Co., 4215 Stadium Blvd., reported someone used a forged credit card to buy three generators on Friday. The value of the generators is listed at a total of $6,900.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro man found a man and a woman using his washer, dryer and shower Friday night in the 1600 block of South Matthews Avenue. Police arrested Julie Wyatt, 42, of the 2000 block of Lion Heart Lane, and Brandon Reece, 40, of the 1400 block of Craighead Road 751, on suspicion of residential burglary, theft of $1,000 or less, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Carrie Cooper, 53, of the 600 block of West Cherry Avenue, early Sunday morning at her residence after a 37-year-old male victim said she threatened him with a knife. She is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro man told police Friday morning that someone stole a generator off a trailer in the 700 block of East Parker Road. The generator is valued at $1,300.
A 68-year-old Minnesota woman reported Friday morning that her identification was used to purchase a vehicle in Jonesboro. The 2010 Mercedes-Benz is valued at $20,000.
