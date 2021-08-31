JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman told police her 15-year-old daughter was raped and her house was burglarized Monday.
She told police that the two suspects were teenaged males.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Shelby Marie Rackley, 28, of 513 W. Matthews Ave., was arrested Monday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and a felony bench warrant.
Kaci Paige Threlkeld, 28, of 509 Miller St., was arrested on suspicion of breaking or entering a structure in the 3200 block on Turtle Creek Road on Monday. Also arrested was Cherish Bogard, 28, of 2207 Watergate St.
Police investigated a terroristic threat complaint at BPL Plasma, 2309 E. Nettleton Ave., on Monday. An employee said a 29-year-old woman made threats to employees.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her 2014 Hyundai Elantra was stolen Monday. The car was recovered Tuesday.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman reported a burglary at her residence in the 3100 block of Parkwood Road on Monday. Stolen were a computer, a television and three pair of Jordan shoes at a total value of $1,700.
Police arrested Adante Brown, 20, of 3521 Race St., on Monday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A Jonesboro man reported a television was stolen in a burglary at his home in the 300 block of North Allis Street. The television was valued at $550.
Stephen Romero Vinson, 34, of 317 N. Rogers St., was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, possession of marijuana and a failure to appear warrant. Vinson was arrested at the McDonalds at 111 E. Highland Drive.
A Jonesboro man reported a burglary at his residence in the 600 block of West Monroe Avenue on Tuesday morning. Stolen were a laptop computer, a pair of shoes, a necklace and a watch valued at $1,570.
Police arrested Jamie Vickers, 36, of 59 Craighead Road 933, Brookland, on Monday on suspicion of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Belt Street.
Police arrested Kathryn Lynn Bogan, 28, of 1124 Commerce Drive, on Monday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and shoplifting $1,000 or less at Walmart, 1911 W. Parker Road.
