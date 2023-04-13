JONESBORO — A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday morning that three of her firearms went missing from her brother’s residence over the weekend.
The victim said she attended a get-together at his house near the vicinity of East Highland and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. drives.
She said she left to pick up her children and when she returned to her brother’s house the three guns were missing.
The firearms are a 9 mm Glock 43 valued at $499, a 9 mm Baretta APX valued at $399 and a .308-caliber Wise Arms 300AAC valued at $499.
The victim told police she didn’t know if someone was playing a prank on her, but everyone at the house denied it.
The case is being listed as inactive until the firearms surface or suspect information is developed, according to Detective Jacob Daffron of the Jonesboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman was arrested Wednesday morning after a 25-year-old Jonesboro woman said the suspect tried to hit her and her vehicle with a hammer in the 1700 block of Pineview Street. The suspect is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief.
Walgreens, 1328 Red Wolf Blvd., reported Tuesday afternoon that someone paid for merchandise with a counterfeit $100 bill.
The manager of Hertz, 1903 Grant Ave., told police Tuesday afternoon that a 42-year-old woman who rented a car had not returned it. The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is valued at $19,000.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 700 block of Marshall Street and stole a purse, personal identification cards and debit cards.
