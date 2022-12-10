JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman reported Thursday night that someone entered her residence in the 900 block of North Patrick Street and left with a huge haul of items.
Taken were computers, televisions, jewelry, artwork among other other items.
The total value of the items is listed at $74,431.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 23-year-old Brookland man was arrested Friday morning in the 1300 block of Flint Street after a resident said he entered the apartment through a window. He is being held on suspicion of residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public intoxication.
A 12-year-old Jonesboro boy was arrested Thursday afternoon after a teacher at MacArthur Junior High said the boy hit her and threatened another student. The boy is being held on suspicion of second-degree battery and first-degree terroristic threatening.
A 71-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday night that someone broke into her residence in the 1500 block of Kathleen Street and took items. Stolen were a freezer full of meth valued at $800, an air compressor worth $1,400 a $90 air fryer, an ice maker valued at $150 and a $50 rice steamer.
A 51-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday night that she was scammed of money in the 1000 block of South Caraway Road. The amount of money lost is $45,000.
A 30-year Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon that unlawful checks were withdrawn from her account in the 2000 block of Browns Lane. The checks totaled 2,283.
A 43-year-old teacher at Success Academy told police Thursday morning that a student threatened her and others in the classroom at 613 N. Fisher St. A 17-year-old boy is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening.
