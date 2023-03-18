JONESBORO — A 25-year-old Paragould woman told police Thursday that her 56-year-old boyfriend from Jonesboro assaulted her in the 900 block of Flint Street.
The victim said the man hit, bit and choked her, causing bruising to her head and throat, a black eye and bite marks.
The suspect is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, possession of marijuana, an out-of-town warrant and parole violation.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his vehicle’s window was broken and $700 in cash and a pack of cigarettes were taken in the 2000 block of Belt Street.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday morning that someone broke the window of her vehicle and stole items in the 2000 block of Belt Street. Taken were credit and debit cards, identification information and a driver’s license.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his all-terrain vehicle was stolen from his house in the 1000 block of North Main Street. The vehicle is valued at $2,500.
A 28-year-old woman reported that someone entered a business in the 800 block of South Gee Street and caused damage. The total amount of the damage was $1,200.
A 57-year-old Jonesboro man reported Thursday afternoon that his 2008 Suzuki mini-bike was stolen from the 400 block of Walpole Lane in Bono. The cycle is valued at $3,000.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that her WeedWacker was stolen from a shed in the 100 block of Craighead Road 403. The lawn equipment is valued at $400.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.