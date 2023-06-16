JONESBORO — A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday afternoon that a 30-year-old woman shot at her after she confronted the suspect for hitting her vehicle at the intersection of Caraway Commons and South Caraway Road.
The suspect could face the charge of aggravated assault.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 20-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that her vehicle was broken into and items were taken in the 1300 block of Mabrey Lane. Stolen were a .380-caliber Smith & Wesson valued at $300 and a wallet containing $85 in cash and credit and debit cards.
A 31-year-old Walnut Ridge woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after she struck a nurse at St. Bernards Medical Center, 225 E. Jackson Ave. Shnowa Pulliam is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree battery on a medical technician, a felony. The victim suffered redness and swelling to the right side of her face.
Freight Funding LLC, 2622 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, reported Wednesday morning that someone forged and cashed a check in the amount of $5,252.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that someone entered her residence in the 2200 block of Sybel Cove and stole 20 bottles of laundry detergent. The bottles of Tide are valued at $100.
