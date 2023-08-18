JONESBORO — An 85-year-old Jonesboro woman fell victim to a scammer who took her for more than $13,000. The scam ended when she was asked to sell a kidney to send more money, according to a Jonesboro police report.

The woman, who lives in the 900 block of Links Circle, told police she was contacted by the suspect in early June. She said that over time she believed they were in a relationship, but they never met as the suspect claimed to be in the military and was deployed.

jschratz@jonesborosun.com