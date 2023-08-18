JONESBORO — An 85-year-old Jonesboro woman fell victim to a scammer who took her for more than $13,000. The scam ended when she was asked to sell a kidney to send more money, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The woman, who lives in the 900 block of Links Circle, told police she was contacted by the suspect in early June. She said that over time she believed they were in a relationship, but they never met as the suspect claimed to be in the military and was deployed.
In July, the victim said, the suspect began requesting money from her, which she began sending.
She said the requests for money became more frequent and in order to come up with the money she began selling personal property such as her vehicle, jewelry and furniture, the report said.
“The complainant stated she totaled the sent money to 13,170 dollars,” according to officer Benjamin Bass, “and was now facing eviction due to being broke.
“Complainant stated she finally became suspicious of the profile once they requested she sell a kidney in order to send them more money.”
The woman contacted the FBI who told her to contact local law enforcement to begin a report.
The victim was told a report would be completed “and that the profile was likely a scam. It was recommended she cease contact,” the report said.
Officer Jeremy Wheelis wrote in his report, “I went on Facebook and located several Andrew Goddard profiles. One of them seemed to be real while the rest looked as if they had been faked. The other Facebook pages had little or no friends and all of them had the same few pictures posted.
“It did show the person name Goddard in an Army uniform and stating he was in the Army reserve. I also found a post by a Laura Wentz stating that there are several scams going around with suspects using retired military officers’ name and pictures. They will send messages and attempt to get money from people. I was able to find over 50 profiles for the Army Officer Andrew Goddard.”
