JONESBORO — A 75-year-old Jonesboro woman, who lives in the 2200 block of Clinton School Road, told Jonesboro police Thursday morning that someone accessed her Region’s bank card.
She said $3,000 was taken from her account by a scammer.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday afternoon that her vehicle was entered in the 1500 block of Pratt Circle and items were stolen. Taken were $220 in cash, a purse and identification and debit cards and two packs of cigarettes.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday morning that his vehicle was stolen near the intersection of Main Street and Johnson Avenue. The 2001 Ford Mustang is valued at $10,000.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon his vehicle was stolen from the 4100 block of East Johnson Avenue. The 1969 Chevrolet dump truck is valued at $2,000.
A 46-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone used his debit card number Thursday morning in the 1400 block of Links Circle and stole money. The amount of money taken was $1,243.
