JONESBORO — A 60-year-old Jonesboro woman was scammed out of $30,000 on Thursday and Friday, according to a Jonesboro police report.
At one point in the scam the suspect identified himself as Police Chief Rick Elliott.
The woman told officer Scottie Fleeman about the scam at police headquarters on Friday.
The woman said a man who identified himself as Sean Watson called her Thursday and told her he was with the Drug Enforcement Administration and told her to pay $15,000 in bitcoin or she would be arrested and imprisoned for nine years if she didn’t. The woman said she was scared and went to a bitcoin automated teller machine and made the deposits.
She told Fleeman that on the next day Watson called her back and told her to repeat depositing $15,000 in the bitcoin ATM, and she said she did so for fear of being arrested.
According to Fleeman’s report, “The complainant then decided to come to the PD to ask for help and while I was speaking with her, Suspect No. 1 (Watson, Sean) called her phone and I answered the phone but he immediately hung up on me.
“Suspect #1 (Watson, Sean) then attempted to call back and tried to convince me that he was Chief Rick Elliot but when I advised him that I knew he was lying, Suspect #1 (Watson, Sean) again hung up the phone.
“Complainant was advised not to give any more money to Suspect #1 (Watson, Sean) as he was scamming her for money and she would not be arrested. I also advised Complainant not to answer any strange numbers on her phone and she could get a copy of the report to turn over to her bank.”
Elliott previously told The Sun that law enforcement officers will never demand money over the phone and to be very cautious about answering phone calls from unknown numbers.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 51-year-old man with White River Materials reported Saturday morning that a GPS base station was stolen from the intersection of Interstate 555 and Woodsprings Road. The value of items is listed at $80,500.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday afternoon someone entered a building in the 400 block of Easy Street and cut out wiring. The wiring is valued at $5,000.
A 38-year-old Southaven, Miss., man told police Friday morning that a diagnostic tool was stolen from the 4300 block of Access Road. The tool is valued at $5,878.
