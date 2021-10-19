JONESBORO — Centennial Bank reported to Jonesboro police on Monday that a 37-year-old woman had deposited several checks that turned out to be forged.
The checks were deposited at branches on Caraway Road and Highland Drive, a police report stated.
The total amount stolen from Centennial was listed at $5,218.
In other police reports:
Police arrested Kenneth Jeffers, 28, of Jonesboro, was arrested Monday night at the intersection of Forrest and Second streets following a traffic stop. A search of his vehicle turned up a handgun and 14 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. Jeffers was being held on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.
Police arrested James Ferguson, 37, of 500 Caraway Road, at about midnight Tuesday in the 3000 block of Riggs Street after an officer found him standing in the front yard of a residence. Ferguson is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro man told police a 25-year-old suspect forced his way into his residence Monday night in the 200 block of Rogers Street and stole his Apple Iphone. The value of the phone is listed at $1,200.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday morning that someone broke into his residence and shed in the 2700 block of Fred Street and stole several items. Total amount of items and damage is $950.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man told Craighead County deputies that someone stole his vehicle and items inside it Monday in the 200 block of Craighead Road 673. His 2013 Dodge Ram is valued at $10,000. Other items were a laptop computer electrical code book, electrical books and a cooler with a total value of $11,170.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman told police that someone broke into her residence Monday in the 900 block of Belt Street and stole a couch valued at $300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.