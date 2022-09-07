PARAGOULD — A White County woman received 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person.
Haley Sarrels-Massey, 31, of Searcy, pleaded guilty in Greene County Circuit Court in connection with the April 6, 2021 case.
Sarrels-Massey was arrested in September 2021 on suspicion of manslaughter and introducing a controlled substance into the body of another after an investigation by Paragould police.
She pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to introducing a controlled substance into the body of another, a Class Y felony, while the manslaughter charge, a Class C felony, was nolle prossed.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Adam Butler said Sarrels-Massey pleaded guilty to the more serious charge, for which under state law a person can face 10-40 years, or life in prison; while the lesser charge of manslaughter, under state law, was nolle prossed.
Butler said the negotiated plea was a “fair result” in the case and that he spoke with the lead detective in the case on the issue before moving forward.
Butler said the case was tragic, that he believed justice was served and that it was a case that authorities did not take lightly.
Paragould police said in a probable cause affidavit at the time that a 7-month-old child was taken to a local hospital after being unresponsive.
Medical personnel were able to resuscitate the infant and took him to a Memphis hospital, where he later died.
Authorities said the child had a skull fracture, a fractured right femur and had meth in his system. Authorities also said at the time that the child was in Sarrels-Massey’s care the evening before the incident happened as well as all day that the incident happened.
Police noted that they spoke with Sarrels-Massey about the case. Law enforcement said at the time they were present when Sarrels-Massey said she had smoked meth near the child the night before and that she had placed the infant down for a nap about 90 minutes before the child was found unresponsive.
Officers also found about a dozen blankets, a towel, two pillows and toys in a crib with the child and that the infant’s death was determined to be meth exposure complicated by an unsafe sleep environment.
Sarrels-Massey was given the 15-year jail sentence on the introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another charge.
She was also given credit for five days already served in jail.
