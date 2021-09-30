JONESBORO — A 41-year-old woman told police she was shot in the right ankle during an armed robbery shortly after midnight Thursday in the 2800 block of Richardson Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Stolen was a backpack with various medications in it, according to the report. The victim was transported to Region One Health Medical Center in Memphis.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested a Arkadelphia man Wednesday after he allegedly punched a nurse several times at St. Bernards Behavioral Health, 2712 E. Johnson Ave. Malcolm Boddie, 22, of 1707 Clinton St., Arkadelphia, is being held on suspicion of second-degree battery on an emergency medical technician.
A Missouri man was arrested Wednesday night after banging on peoples’ door at a hotel at 2900 Phillips Drive. Andrew Barrios, 39, of 709 Tanglewood Acres, Festus, Mo., is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
A 67-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her residence was broken into Wednesday morning while her 13-year-old granddaughter was home alone in the 4100 block of Kents Place. The granddaughter told police a woman with her hair in a ponytail came into the residence but left after seeing the girl.
Four people were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a probation search at a residence at 1403 W. Matthews Ave. Henry Coffey, 34, Jennifer Carruth, 35, Trinity Grass, 21, and Leonte Macklin, 31, all of the residence, were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an instrument of crime. Grass and Macklin were cited and released. The other two were taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.
A building contractor told police several items were stolen Wednesday from a construction site in the 1800 block of Self Circle. Stolen were condensing units valued at $1,200 and toilets valued at $900.
