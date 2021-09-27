JONESBORO — A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman was hospitalized Sunday night after being shot in the left side of her neck, Jonesboro police reported.
The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Sun Avenue at about 11 p.m., the report said.
A suspect, who could be charged with first-degree battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, is listed as a 27-year-old man whose name was not released.
The victim was transported to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. Her condition is listed as stable, according to Sally Smith, JPD public information specialist.
In other JPD reports:
A 38-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police someone intentionally ran over him while he was riding his bicycle Saturday morning at the intersection of Easy Street and West Novak Boulevard. The victim said he and the suspect had restraining orders against one another.
Clarissa Lopez, 27, of 2210 Sybel Cove, was arrested Friday night after she got into a fight with the victim and choked her, police said. The fight was over a parking spot.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon that a 36-year-old man threatened to murder her at a residence on Markle Street.
The manager of the Hertz car rental agency reported that a 2021 Toyota 4Runner was not returned. The suspects are listed as a 36-year-old Jonesboro man and a 32-year-old Jonesboro woman.
Police arrested John Drope, 44, of 2508 Brooke McQueen Place, on Sunday night after a 43-year-old Jonesboro woman said he threw several glass bottles at her feet. Drope was being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor assault on a family or household member and third-degree domestic battery.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported someone kicked in her back door Sunday and stole a 50-inch television, valued at $500, and $300 in cash in the 700 block of Melrose Street.
