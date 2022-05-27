JONESBORO — Jonesboro police were dispatched to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital on Thursday night after a report of a gunshot victim being treated in the Emergency Room.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman told police she was shot at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday on Allis Street as she was walking home from a gas station at the corner of East Johnson Avenue and State Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
She said as she was nearing her home on Belt Street she felt a burning sensation in her right forearm, and she looked down and saw she was bleeding.
When she got home, the report said, her family tried to convince her to go to the hospital, but she said she was too scared.
The victim said she didn’t see any vehicles or people and she didn’t hear a gunshot, the report said.
Due to the lack of information or evidence, the case is being listed as inactive, the report said.
In a separate case, an employee at Zales Jewelers, 1801 Red Wolf Blvd., reported Thursday afternoon that a man stole several items of jewelry and threatened to kill the employee.
The value of the jewelry taken totaled $23,966.
In other JPD reports:
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman told police on Thursday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 2400 block of Westacre Drive and stole a firearm. The Springfield Hell Cat 9 mm is valued at $600.
A 28-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon someone entered her apartment in the 1500 block of Links Circle and stole gaming systems, televisions, Apple Airpods and a security camera. The total value of the items taken is $2,562.
