JONESBORO — A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police Tuesday morning that someone fired gunshots at her residence on Mary Jane Drive while her children were inside.
While there were no injuries, police found bullet holes in the metal window frame and siding of the residence.
In other reports, Jonesboro police:
Were called to a residence in the 2300 block of Brazos Street after two people said a man pointed at handgun at them.
Arrested Zachary Yates, 26, of 129 Wahoo Drive, Cherokee Village, at the intersection of Red Wolf Boulevard and Interstate 555 early Tuesday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that she lent her vehicle to a suspect three weeks ago and it hasn’t been returned.
Arrested Brian Moore, 32, of 1406 Mitzi Lane, on Monday night on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia following a domestic disturbance at his residence.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro woman told police a man came into her apartment Monday afternoon and kissed and touched her after she told him to stop.
Arrested Joshua Dodd, 37, of 601 N. Caraway Road, on Monday morning on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and suspicion of shoplifting at the Walmart on 1911 W. Parker Road.
Arrested Edward Lee Thurman, 53, of 4005 E. Nettleton Ave., on Monday on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant after a search of his residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.