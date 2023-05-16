JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was arrested early Monday morning after police were called to the 400 block of Krewson Street and they found his wife dead from a stabbing, according to Jonesboro police.
Andre Alexander Isabell, 45, of the residence, is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder and violation of a no-contact order.
The victim, Samantha R. Phillips, 44, of the residence, suffered contusions and abrasions to the face and a stab wound to her neck, according to the report.
At about 2:48 a.m., officers were notified of a possible homicide in the 400 block of Krewson Street. Upon clearing the residence, officers discovered a deceased female inside the home. A suspect was taken into custody and the Criminal Investigation Division was called in.
This wasn’t Isabell’s first criminal altercation with Phillips.
Isabell pleaded guilty on March 31, 2022, to aggravated assault on a family or household member and received three years of probation. Charges of third-degree domestic battery and misdemeanor fleeing were dropped as part of the plea deal.
On Jan. 28, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of West Oak about a domestic disturbance. Upon their arrival they spoke with the victim, Phillips, who had a bloody nose and blood in the white of her eye, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Phillips said Isabell woke her up and was on top of her. Isabell then hit her several times with a closed fist. He then held a kitchen knife to her throat and made threats to kill her, the affidavit states.
The altercation moved into the living room where the victim stated Isabell hit her several more times. Isabell then grabbed her by the throat and started restricting her airway until Phillips said she was about to pass out.
