JONESBORO — A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman was stabbed in the chest at about 6 p.m. Wednesday outside her residence in the 90 block of North Rogers Street, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Jasmine Haskins’ injuries were described as non-life threatening. Sally Smith, public information specialist with JPD, said Thursday that Haskins was held at the hospital Wednesday for observation.
Police arrested Dnaysia Larry, 23, of the same address, Wednesday night after she was questioned at police headquarters.
“Victim was waiting for suspect to get out of her car when she did they began fighting and suspect stabbed victim,” the report said.
Officer Trevor Sutton wrote in his report, “I responded to North Rogers ... for a stabbing. Arrestee #1 (Larry, Dnaysia) stayed on scene after stabbing Victim #1 (Haskins, Jasmine) to give her statement of the events. Arrestee #1 (Larry, Dnaysia) was taken to 1001 S. Caraway for questioning and then to (Craighead County Detention Center).”
Larry is being held on suspicion of first-degree battery and will have a probable cause hearing today before a district judge.
Larry was arrested earlier this year on possession of marijuana and misdemeanor failure to appear charges.
