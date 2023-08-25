JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman was killed Thursday morning after stepping out in front of a vehicle on Craighead Road 780, according to Capt. Jason Allen with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
Courtney Colburn, 30, died at the scene, Allen said. Her body was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center.
Allen said there is no suspicion of foul play or negligence on the part of the driver, who wasn’t identified.
He said Craighead Road 780, which stretches from Arkansas 351 to Arkansas 141 near the Greene County line, was shut down for a period of time while sheriff’s office deputies investigated the accident scene.
Allen said the accident didn’t occur near Colburn’s home and it was unclear why she was in the vicinity.
“She wasn’t near her home,” Allen said. “She lived in Jonesboro. We don’t know why she was out there.”
He said the accident remains under investigation.
